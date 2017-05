CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An accident on I-37 Friday morning caused a major traffic back up. It happened around 10am on the Northbound side of I-37 near Violet. A truck was hauling a trailer when that cargo overturned.

That section of roadway was closed for about an hour as crews worked to get the trailer upright. No injuries were reported.

