CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Corpus Christi Bar Association, city of Corpus Christi, Senior Services Division, and Area Agency on Aging are teaming up to provide a free clinic (by appointment only) on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oveal Williams Senior Center. Contact Sonia Garza, Greenwood Senior Center Supervisor at 361-826-1366 for more information.

