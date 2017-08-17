Trash fire spreads, nearly burns down home

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to a trash fire near a home on San Juan Street near North Staples around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

One neighbor is to thank for alerting authorities to the blaze.

"It was like right here and then it spread on to the trees and almost caught the house on fire, because it was really close," neighbor Elijah Patterson said. "I just saw this guy, I forgot what he was wearing. He put the gasoline, and put gasoline on it and then put a lighter in it. That caused the fire."

Crews were able to get the flames out quickly. Authorities are still searching for the person responsible for starting the fire.

