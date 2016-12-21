Travelling safe this holiday season

KIII NEWS - This week, motorists will be hitting the Texas highways to spend time with their families this holiday season.

The anticipated traffic is prompting the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase patrols.

SGT. Nathan Brandley with DPS says that before getting on the road, families should make sure that "equipment is in working order, make sure tires are properly inflated, don’t drive while fatigued, and try to eliminate or reduce all distractions in the vehicle."

DPS also says that the holiday season is a good time to remind driver of the "Move Over Law." The law states that motorists must move over or slow down to 20 miles below the posted speed limit when coming up on an accident or law enforcement officer who is pulled over on the side of the road.

"Just drive the speed limit because we want we want everyone to get to their destinations and return home safely", Said Brandley.

For the 6th year in a row, Apollo Towing will be offering a free tow to drivers who may have had too much to drink and need a safe ride home. The campaign begins at 6 p.m. December 23, 2016 and will continue through 6 p.m. January 1, 2017.

The rules and requirements are:

Caller MUST have a Corpus Christi, Robstown, or Portland zip coded destinations ( Residence/ hotel)

Vehicle being towed MUST be operable (Running/ not damaged)

Caller MUST have key(s) to vehicle being towed

Apollo Towing Service will ONLY transport vehicle and driver (No passengers)

Tow requests will be completed in the order received

Apollo Towing Service 361- 853-0003