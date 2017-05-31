Travis Elementary among healthiest schools in the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Travis Elementary School was named one of the 10 healthiest schools in the U.S.A. by the organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The school received their Gold award.

The annual awards honor campuses for making changes that promote healthier eating and physical activity for students and staff.

A number of local schools were honored with silver and bronze awards by the Alliance.

The 2016-2017 winners are:

Gold: William B. Travis Elementary School

Silver: Moses Menger Elementary School, Woodlawn Elementary School

Bronze: T.G. Allen Elementary School, William C. Calk Elementary School, Club Estates

Elementary School, Crockett Elementary School, Sam Houston Elementary School,

Meadowbrook Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School, Zavala Elementary School,

Cullen Place Middle School, Haas Middle School, Foy H. Moody High School, W.B. Ray High

School, Veterans Memorial High School

