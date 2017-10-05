Trial date set for Breanna Wood murder suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a grisly crime that has stunned the community for nearly year -- the murder of Breanna Wood. A trial date for the man suspected of killing her was set Thursday.

26-year-old Joseph Tejeda appeared before District Judge Jack Pulcher and had his trial date set for Jan. 22.

Wood's body was found buried in a wooden box in rural Nueces County. She was said to have been beaten and then fatally shot.

"It's been over a year since I've been here," Breanna's mother Fallon Wood said. "I'm happy there is finally a date. Finally set."

A jury pool of 100 people will be chosen for the trial.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV