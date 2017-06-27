Trial for woman charged with leaking classified information set for October

This June 9, 2017, image provided by the Lincoln COunty, Georgia, Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo of intelligence contractor Reality Winner. (Photo: HO, AFP/Getty Images)

GEORGIA (KIII NEWS) - The trial for a the Georgia government contractor accused of leaking NSA documents is set for late October.

According to information from the Federal Courthouse, October 23 is the start date for trial in the Reality Winner case.

The 25-year old is facing prosecution under the espionage law for sending those documents to an internet website called "The Intercept."

Winner is originally from Ricardo, Texas just outside of Kingsville.

Both parties will have the images of the computers by July 5, additional documents will be ready by August 2, and both parties will have special clearance to look over evidence by August 25.

Winner and attorneys are currently meeting to discuss a protection order.

The judge states that Winner has no criminal record and only has one count against her so far.

