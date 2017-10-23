Trial postponed after key witness could not be found

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The trial of a man accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend has now postponed.

30-year-old Lance Taylor's trial was set to begin Monday, but prosecutors asked for a postponement after a key witness could not be found. Judge Nanette Hassette granted the prosecutors request.

Taylor is accused of strangling Noemi Villarreal, stuffing her body in a trash can and lighting it on fire.

The remains of Villarreal were found June of this year near OSO Bay.

Taylor is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence. No date is set yet for a new trial. \

