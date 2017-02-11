Trike Trail Being Installed at Ronald McDonald House

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - What a treat for the kids and families at the Ronald McDonald House...the Rotary Club of CC is working to install a Trike Trail in the backyard. They started Saturday and will continue until it's finished. They've decomposed over 72 tons of decomposed granite to create a trail where the kids can ride bikes and tricycles, since their immune systems prevent them from going to local public parks.

(© 2017 KIII)