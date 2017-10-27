Troopers identify victim of FM 1694 and State Highway 44 crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - First responders were called out to the area of FM 1694 and State Highway 44 Thursday afternoon after a head-on collision claimed the life of at least one person. Troopers have identified the individual as 40-year-old Lloyd Canosa.

Troppers say Campsa was driving eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the back end of a tractor-trailer. The impact was so hard that the trailer's axle and wheels flew off.

Canosa was pronounced dead at the scene at the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

