Tropical Storm Jose forms in Atlantic east of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Jose forms in the open Atlantic, east of Hurricane Irma; it's the 10th tropical storm of the season.

#Jose has formed in the tropical Atlantic. Residents in the Leeward Islands should monitor the track. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/0pwHOzzA8U — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

