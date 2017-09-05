KIII
Tropical Storm Jose forms in Atlantic east of Hurricane Irma

KIII 11:27 AM. CDT September 05, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Jose forms in the open Atlantic, east of Hurricane Irma; it's the 10th tropical storm of the season.

