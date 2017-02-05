Troubled intersection sees three car accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A three-car accident caused some commotion on Sunday.

A truck ran a red light at the intersection of Prescott and Tarlton, hit another truck causing it to flip over and finally came to a stop after hitting another car.

Police and residents say this intersection has a reputation for being dangerous.

One driver received some scrapes and bruises.

