KIII
Close

Troubled intersection sees three car accident

Prescott Ax

Kiii Staff , KIII 7:21 PM. CST February 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A three-car accident caused some commotion on Sunday.
 
A truck ran a red light at the intersection of Prescott and Tarlton, hit another truck causing it to flip over and finally came to a stop after hitting another car.
 
Police and residents say this intersection has a reputation for being dangerous. 
 
One driver received some scrapes and bruises.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories