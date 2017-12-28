Truck discovered at Packery Channel

According to officials a truck has been discovered submerged in waters of the Packery Channel.

Fire officials say it took about ten hours to retrieve it out of the water because it was filled with mud up to the windows.

According to the Caller Times, when the truck was opened no remains where found inside.

After examining it, police determined it had been underwater for at least four-months putting it around the time Hurricane Harvey struck.

As of this morning, investigators are working to find out, where the truck came from and how it got there.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV