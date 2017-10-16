Truck flips onto its side near Selena statue downtown

Visitors to the Selena statue on the Corpus Christi Bayfront had quite the scare Monday when a truck flipped on its side right in front of them.

Police said a driver failed to yield the right of way to a truck, causing the driver of the truck to swerve out of the way and roll on its side.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

