CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - January happens to be Human Trafficking awareness month which is a crime that often goes under-reported.

According to a recent study, there are thousands of human trafficking cases in Texas alone. Officials say truck stops are a breeding ground for human trafficking.

A program called Truckers Against Trafficking is being taught to future truck drivers at Del Mar College.

"If I was being trafficked here from 6-12 as a child, and no one did anything about it then, and there have been all these years since then, we still haven't risen up as a community. I think it's important to end the demand, said Cassandra Storm, New Life Refuge Ministries.

Storm is sharing her story with students at Del Mar College's transportation training services.

New Life Refuge Ministries is a local non-profit which aims to prevent trafficking and help the victims of this crime

"The main thing is that you look for something out of place, you see an SUV or a dark Lincoln pull up, and they got 10-20 girls in there, and there is only one guy, you know those aren't all his children. You see a girl dressed for clubbing, inappropriately, and she's in a truck stop by herself, and she's young 12-14 years old you know she's not there of her own accord," said instructor Lynette Cervantes.

Another way to help victims is by putting a sticker on your truck which displays a hotline number where victims can get help.

Del Mar College has been apart of the program since 2004, but more recently in 2016. Students who take part in the program can become certified which helps with their employment after they graduate.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV