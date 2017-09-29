Tuloso-Midway High School students sent home after power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students arriving at Tuloso-Midway High School had to be sent home Friday morning because of a campus power outage.

The campus lost power around 9 a.m., when classes usually get started. American Electric Power Texas reported a nearby transformer was out and that the repair process would take all day.

"Normally it would be easy to get a transformer replaced, but because of the hurricane both here and in Houston they're short on transformers," Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent Sue Nelson said.

The outage only affected the high school campus.

Crews will work through the weekend and the school is planning on classes being back in session Monday.

