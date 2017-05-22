Tuloso-Midway ISD reacts to Texas bathroom bill

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas bathroom bill passed in the House overnight. It would require transgender students in schools to use the bathroom that reflects the gender on their birth certificate.

If it passes in the Senate, it will likely become law.

The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District said they feel the schools are now carrying the burden of the bill just so politicians could have their way; but transgender students are not something many of our local schools have dealt with before, so all of it is very new.

"I think it's political," Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Sue Nelson said. "They had to have that bathroom bill and so the school distrcts now are the ones who will pay the price."

Nelson said boys using the boys' room and girls using the girls' room has been in practice for 100 years at Texas schools, but she said though they will follow the law if it is passed, they will make necessary accommodations for transgeder students at the school -- something they have not experienced yet but expect to see in the near future.

"Eventually, probably, you're going to have to have a male, female, maybe a transgender restroom or a unisex restroom," Nelson said.

Supporters of the bill say it protects religion and children's safety, while critics say it discriminates against the transgender community; but as for the T-M school district, they just think it's a waste of time.

