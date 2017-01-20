Tuloso-Midway High School students attend Presidential Inauguration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of 27 students from Tuloso-Midway High School arrived in Washington D.C. this week to witness President-elect Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.



Tuloso-Midway Senior Madison Barber said the group witnessed some politicians "rehearsing their speeches" over the past few days.

If you want to follow the students' throughout the experience, you can follow #TMTrumpsDC.

