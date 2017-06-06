Turtle release scheduled for this morning

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - Today marks the release of Kemp's ridley sea turtle hatchlings at the Padre Island National Seashore. This will be the first of 25 pubic releases that will last through mid August.

This is a special year because a record number of nests were found on Texas shores with a reported 306 nests discovered.

Experts say that the big jump can be credited to weather conditions that keep the turtles closer to shore during the year.

Nesting turtles will be released by sunup and the public is invited. You are requested not to bring food to the site as it attract seagulls which are known to eat baby turtles.

For more information on the next scheduled released contact the turtle release hotline at 361-949-7163.

