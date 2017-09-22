TWIA claims announced in Hurricane Harvey's wake

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As you can imagine, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, or TWIA, has been busy in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, the organization announced that they will be staying in the Coastal Bend for as long as needed to support policy holders. They have set up three mobile claims centers that have so far helped more than 10,000 policy holders.

However, so far more than 64,000 claims have been filed with TWIA.

Officials said TWIA checks will begin to be issued through the mail on Oct. 1.

The Corpus Christi Lindale Recreation Center location at 3133 Swantner Street will operate as an mobile claims center through Wednesday, Sept. 27. The last day for TWIA policyholders to receive a check onsite for a claim advance payment will be Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Lindale Recreation Center location will close permanently at the end of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The new Corpus Christi claims support center will open on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5262 South Staples Street Suite 115.

The Port Aransas Community Center location at 408 North Alister Street will operate as a mobile claims center through Sunday, Oct. 1. The last day for TWIA policyholders to receive a check onsite for a claim advance payment will be Saturday, Sept. 30. It will reopen on Monday, Oct. 2 as a claims support center.

The Rockport GSM Insurers location at 1102 East Laurel Street will operate as an mobile claims center through Sunday, Oct. 1. The last day for TWIA policyholders to receive a check onsite for a claim advance payment will be Saturday, Sept. 30. It will reopen on Monday, Oct. 2 as a claims support center and remain there until a more permanent location is secured.

