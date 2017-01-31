Two arrested for drug possession during stop at park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested two people for possession of a variety of illegal narcotics Monday morning in a city park after the officer approached the couple for violating the park curfew.

According to police, the couple was sitting in a sport utility vehicle just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Beach Avenue on North beach. The park has a curfew from midnight-6 a.m. daily. The police officier said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached.

The officer saw two marijuana cigarettes in the center console along with a bottle of Alprazolam pills in the passenger area of the vehicle.

The driver, 31-year-old Raul Cedillo, and passenger, 33-year-old Crystal Perez, were both arrested for possession of marijuana and controlled substances. As police searched the rest of the vehicle, they discovered a bag in the trunk containing 35 individually wrapped bags of marijuana, more Alprazolam pills and a little over a gram of what the officer believed to be methamphetamine.

The officer impounded the vehicle and delivered Cedillo and Perez to the City Detention Center.

