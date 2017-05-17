KIII
Close

Two arrested in Duval county drug bust

KIII 2:30 AM. CDT May 18, 2017

DUVAL COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - In Duval county.

Two men remain in Duval County Jail this morning following a drug raid.

That bust was made yesterday morning at a home on Highway 359 in Realitos. Narcotics agents with Duval, Jim Wells, and Brooks county sheriffs found over three-ounces of what is believed to be cocaine inside the home.

Nearly $2,000 dollars of cash was also seized.

48-year old Rudy Silvas and 55-year old Jose Silvas were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories