Two arrested in Duval county drug bust

Two men remain in Duval County Jail this morning following a drug raid.

That bust was made yesterday morning at a home on Highway 359 in Realitos. Narcotics agents with Duval, Jim Wells, and Brooks county sheriffs found over three-ounces of what is believed to be cocaine inside the home.

Nearly $2,000 dollars of cash was also seized.

48-year old Rudy Silvas and 55-year old Jose Silvas were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

