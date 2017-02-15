KIII
Close

Two CCISD teams going to national Science Bowl competition in D.C.

KIII Staff , KIII 12:04 PM. CST February 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two Corpus Christi Independent School District teams that participated in this year's Regional Science Bowl at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be moving on to nationals  in Washington D.C. in April.

Teams from Baker Middle School and King High School placed first in the regional competition, which was held Feb. 4. The win landed them an all-expense paid trip to compete in Washington D.C.

One team from Ray High School placed third in the regional competition.

The winning teams include:

Baker Middle School: Alex Villela, Abby Fields, Sunidhi Kulkarni, Evan Hsiang, Nathan Alanmanou and Coach Leigh Marsh.

King High School: Coach William Johnson, William Nacci, Darren Rodrigues, Hunter Adams, Samuel Brehm and Christopher Fan.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories