Two CCISD teams going to national Science Bowl competition in D.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two Corpus Christi Independent School District teams that participated in this year's Regional Science Bowl at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be moving on to nationals in Washington D.C. in April.

Teams from Baker Middle School and King High School placed first in the regional competition, which was held Feb. 4. The win landed them an all-expense paid trip to compete in Washington D.C.

One team from Ray High School placed third in the regional competition.

The winning teams include:

Baker Middle School: Alex Villela, Abby Fields, Sunidhi Kulkarni, Evan Hsiang, Nathan Alanmanou and Coach Leigh Marsh.

King High School: Coach William Johnson, William Nacci, Darren Rodrigues, Hunter Adams, Samuel Brehm and Christopher Fan.

