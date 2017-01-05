KIII
Two children Halo flighted to hospital following crash in Beeville

Two young children are being treated at Driscoll Children's Hospital following a traffic accident in Beeville.

KIII 11:11 PM. CST January 05, 2017

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Two young children are being treated at Driscoll Children's Hospital following a traffic accident in Beeville. The crash happened around 5pm Thursday on Business 181 in Beeville. DPS Troopers tell us the two kids - whose ages have not been revealed - where in a passenger car with two women when they were hit in the rear by another vehicle. 


