Crime scene (Photo: AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 41 year old woman has succumbed to her injuries after being ejected from her vehicle Saturday morning around 3 a.m. The victim was traveling down the 3700 block of Saratoga, with two minors when the accident occurred.

The two minors suffered serious injuries and were transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital. The suspect who is a 25 year old male has been arrested and charged with Intoxication manslaughter, two counts of Intoxication assault, and accident involving injury or death.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV