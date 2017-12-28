Two City Council members file for county seats

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The midterm elections in November of 2018 could see a change in the Corpus Christi City Council with two council members who have filed for a county seat.

According to the Caller-Times, District 1 City Council Member Carolyn Vaughn filed to seek the office of Pct. 1 Nueces County Commissioner and District 3 City Council Member Lucy Rubio filed to seek the office of Justice of the Peace for Pct. 1, Place 3.

Vaugh will run as a Republican in an unopposed Primary Election. Rubio will run as a Democrat and face Randy Balderas for the party's nomination in the JP Pct. 1, Place 3 race.

