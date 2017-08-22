Two dead in crash near Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety troopers are still investigating a fatal accident near Three Rivers that took two lives.

It happened just after midnight Monday on Highway 281. Troopers said a 29-year-old man from Mercedes was driving a truck in the southbound lane when he was struck head-on by a Nissan Versa.

The 29-year-old driver of the truck and the 22-year-old driver of the Nissan were both pronounced dead at the scene.

