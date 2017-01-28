CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two fights have broken out at local high school basketball games this week

On Tuesday at the King versus Veterans Memorial game and then Friday at the Calallen versus Tuloso-Midway game.

The videos from both fights have gone viral on social media. One fight involved pepper spray, the other involving parents running onto the court too.

High School authorities are reacting saying rivalry is one thing, but violence is never okay.

