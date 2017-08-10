Two fires in one day at area apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Firefighters were back on the scene of an abandoned apartment complex that caught fire for a second time Wednesday night at Glazebrook near South Alameda.

It was just before 9 p.m. when the fire broke out in a second story unit. The flames were put out within 10 minutes.

Investigators said it was the second time a fire occurred in that building. Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out on the first floor on the other side of the building.

There was no reportedly no electricity running to the structure and the incident is under investigation.

