Two former Council members express interest in running for Mayor

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two former City Council members have confirmed to 3-News that they are throwing their hats in the ring to run for Mayor.

Former Council members Chad Magill and Mark Scott both made their intentions known Wednesday. Magill narrowly lost his big for an At-large seat this past November. Scott stepped down from the Council last year with hopes of running for Mayor in 2018.

