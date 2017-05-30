Two hospitalized after rollover accident on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a collision on SPID near Everhart.

Police said it was around 8:30 a.m. when a black vehicle was speeding and collided with a tow dolly attached to another vehicle. The car went airborne before landing upside down.

Five people were inside the car and two were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the black car received a citation for speeding.

