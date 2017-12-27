Two hospitalized after violent home invasion, suspects at large

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The search continued Wednesday for a number of suspects believed to be involved in a violent home invasion that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night, one with a gunshot wound.

Corpus Christi police said it happened just after 9 p.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Franklin Drive near Gollihar and Ayers. Witnesses told detectives that several suspects entered the home and demanded money, and then things turned violent.

A 32-year-old woman in the house was shot in the chest and a 47-year-old man who was also in the home suffered a severe head injury. Police are not sure how the injury happened, but both were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where they are still recovering.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored truck.

"The description we have is a dark in color Ford F-150, the four-door style pickup," CCPD Capt. Jason Brady said. "To my understanding, there were some other individuals. We're interviewing those individuals. I don't know who saw what. It was pretty fast. Some may not have even seen it."

If you have any information about this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

