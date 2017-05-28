CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two houses have caught fire after being struck by lightning. The first happened early this morning at 2:30 at a home on Citrus Valley near Lipes.

Fire fighters say lightning struck the roof of the home causing flames to erupt inside the attic. A neighbor was able to rescue a woman from inside the home. She is expected to be ok.

The second fire broke out at an apartment on Townhouse Lane near McArdle just after three. Crews are currently battling that blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

© 2017 KIII-TV