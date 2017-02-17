Two local parks to receive $7.5 million in BP oil spill grants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coastal parks in Nueces County are now on the short list for millions of dollars in grants from the BP oil spill.

County officials announced Friday that Padre Balli Park and I.B. Magee Park in Port Aransas are expected to receive $7.5 million in funds from the Restore Bucket 1 grant program.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns looked into it and came back with more details on how these two parks could be 10 years ahead on planned improvements.

