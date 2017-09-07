Two major south Texas groups partner to help Harvey victims

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The mobile unit will be out at Aransas Pass Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Mary Star of the Sea on 342 S. Rife Street. The group will then head to Rockport Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Christus Spohn Clinic on 1209 Highway 35 North. Their third clinic will be in Refugio Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Shay Plaza on 108 Alamo Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

