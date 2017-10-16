Two men arrested for shooting at vehicle, hitting driver

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two men were arrested Sunday night after police said they fired shots at a vehicle that they claimed was stolen from them.

However, police said they were not the registered owners of the vehicle.

Police said it was around 10:30 p.m. near Crosstown and SPID when one of the shots fired hit the driver of the vehicle. The man was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and is expected to survive.

17-year-old Justin Gabriel Pinon and 20-year-old Joe Manuel Flores have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.



