Two men rescued from Corpus Christi Bay after falling from boat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard, Corpus Christi police and other agencies were called out Monday afternoon to rescue two men who had falled off a boat in the Corpus Christi Bay.

Another boater spotted the two and called 911 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Authorities said the men were out in the water for about half an hour and were taken to the Nueces Bay boat ramp near North Beach after the rescue.

Both men were said to be responsive when they were rescued and were taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

© 2017 KIII-TV