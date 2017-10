CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Daniel Venegas and Adan Peña, two of the suspects in the capital murder of 24-year-old Robert Flores, were read their charges in court Monday.

Melissa Venegas was also accused in the case but an arraignment date has not yet been set for her.

Police said Flores was shot and killed during a robbery involving drugs and money.

