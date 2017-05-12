Two rescued after drifting far past Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two women on a float were towed to shore by a Corpus Christi Fire Department boat around noon Friday after they drifted too far past the Packery Channel jetties.

Lifeguards were called to the scene and a couple of surfers attempted to help them but the tide was too strong and the Fire Department boat had to continue the rescue.

The two women were towed to shore safely.

