Two residents shot during attempted robbery, one suspect killed

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two homeowners and a robbery suspect were shot Tuesday night during an attempted robbery at a home in the 200 block of Longview.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was around 9:30 p.m. when three men attempted to rob the home. One of the suspects was known to the homeowner, and the other two were wearing masks.

During the robbery attempt, two 23-year-old residents were shot, one of them several times, and were taken to the hospital. The homeowner shot and killed a 27-year-old suspect who was wearing a mask. The other two suspects managed to get away.

Police are now looking for the suspects, one of which they believe is a 26-year-old man.

There has been no word as to whether the resident will face any charges in the shooting.

