Two Texas A&M Kingsville students found dead after crashing into river

San Antonio River Accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A car crashed off US Highway 77 into the San Antonio River just north of Refugio on Saturday.

Texas DPS Troopers confirmed the two people inside were students from Texas A&M Kingsville.

Troopers said the two men were coming from the University heading north on Highway 77 when they crashed their car into the San Antonio River. There were no witnesses but 911 calls were made from drivers who saw splashing in the river.

The DPS dive team pulled the car out of the river Sunday and recovered 2 male bodies and confirmed they are students at Texas A&M Kingsville.

Texas DPS lead the case but Refugio County Sheriff, Victoria County Sheriff and the Aransas Pass PD dive team have also been involved in the investigation.

As for how and why the 2 students crashed into the river, that is yet to be determined and under investigation.