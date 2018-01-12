Two thieves make off with $2,700 worth of Nike products

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Nearly $3,000 worth of Nike products were stolen Friday from the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay in Robstown.

Investigators said two men walked into the Nike store, grabbed six stacks of shirts and ran out of the store. Employees estimate that the thieves stole around $2,700 worth of merchandise.

Police ask anyone with information on the two male suspects in the video to call police at 361-387-3531.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV