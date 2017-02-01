Two-time cancer survivor to walk in NY fashion show

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local cancer survivor will be walking down the runway as a tribute to cancer patients. Two-time cancer survivor Rebecca Esparza was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on Thanksgiving Day in 2001. She beat the stage four disease. Five years later she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She again beat the disease.

She will be walking during the New York Fashion Week's "Surviving In Fashion" showcase. It's for a non-profit called "Say Yes To Hope".

