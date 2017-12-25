Two-vehicle accident sends multiple to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Robstown police responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday morning at the intersection of County Road 48 and County Road 69 which took multiple individuals to the hospital.

DPS State Tropper Rudy Flores said that a blue Chevy Impala was traveling west on CR 48 when it failed to yield after the stop sign and hit a black Nissan Altima which was traveling south on 69.

The driver and passenger of the Altima were taken to Spohn Shoreline to have a check on their injuries sustained, while the driver of the Impala --a husband, wife, and two-year-old son-- were taken to Northwest Hospital in Calallen for a checkup. The father of the son said the two-year-old will be checked at a hospital.

Injuries of all are still ongoing, and the accident is currently under investigation.

