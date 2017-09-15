Two women remain hospitalized following early morning car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Multiple crews responded to an early morning crash that happened off SPID and Kostoryz Road just before 3 A.M.

Police say an SUV speeding southbound lost control before crashing into the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and School.

Two women were trapped inside for sometime before fire crews were able to rescue them. Both women were said not have sustained life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. The SUV crashed into the cafeteria and coaches office. School officials say that mass and classes will continue as planned.

They are currently assessing the damage.

