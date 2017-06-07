Two-year-old found wandering the streets, CPS investigating

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A toddler was found wandering the streets in Corpus Christi's westside at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and now Child Protective Services and police are investigating.

"The child couldn't tell the officers where she belonged," CCPD Lt. Chris Hooper said. "She would only say 'mama,' and the officers immediately started going door to door."

The two-year-old was found frightened but in good condition in the area of Colombia and Imperial. Officers went door to door in the Molina neighborhood looking for the child's family.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police managed to find the child's mother.

An investigation is now underway to try and find out if there was neglect on the parents' part.

