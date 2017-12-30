Tx-Dot releases driving tips as weather grows colder

CORPUS CHRISTI - As the temperatures drop across Texas' forecast, officials with Tx-Dot are reminding drivers of some tips before taking to the road.

Officials ask that you only drive if absolutely necessary and reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination. Drivers should also increase the following distance between yourself and other cars on the road.

If you do start to slide, ease off the gas or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid ---*do not slam on your brakes because this could cause your car to hydro-plane.

Other tips include:

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.

Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services.

Assemble an emergency roadside kit, including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water.

Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 for real-time road conditions.



