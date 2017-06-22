TxDOT investigating structural integrity of Copano Bay Bridge

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The Old Copano Bay Bridge is closed to the public as its structural integrity is investigated. Part of it fell into the bay on June 9.

The collapse happened back on June 9 and now the Texas Department of Transportation wants the entire stretch of the bridge closed as they investigate its structural integrity. Aransas County Navigation said TxDOT has promised to make the repairs if the rest of the bridge is still stable enough to be used.

Officials also said it could be months before it might re-open.

