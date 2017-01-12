TxDOT offering free child seat inspections

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Texas Department of Transportation is making sure children are safe on our Texas roadways.

They will be conducting free child safety seat inspections on Friday, January 13th from 10 a.m. to Noon. Texas law requires all children under the age of 8 or under 4'9' tall to be in a car seat whenever riding in a vehicle.

The inspections will be held at the TxDOT Corpus Christi Headquarters located at 1701 SPID.

(© 2017 KIII)