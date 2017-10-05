TxDOT: 'Plan While You Can' before enjoying the game

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Football is a huge part of Texan culture and the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging fans to enjoy the games in a responsible manner.

TxDOT is kicking off "Plan While You Can," a statewide impaired driving campaign for football season. The goal is to reduce the number of DWI related traffic accidents on game days when a Texas college or professional team is playing.

Their message is simple -- call on someone to be your designated driver before you go enjoy a game.

